Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,823,191.36 in Stock

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 200,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $1,823,191.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 297,443 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $2,650,217.13.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $1,879,171.41.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 513.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.67%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

