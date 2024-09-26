Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5 %
Shares of ANEB stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.01.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.