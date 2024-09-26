Susquehanna Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $73.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

