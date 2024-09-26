Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.01.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

