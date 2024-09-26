Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells $181,020,000.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGY opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after buying an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

