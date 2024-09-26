Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $126.27 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $126.27 million and $1.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,412.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00541460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00104790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00255613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00035698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00080074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

