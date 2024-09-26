Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth $2,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $20,006,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMIH stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

