Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,235 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

