3,285 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after purchasing an additional 216,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.74 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average of $250.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

