Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $833,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 160.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SAM opened at $270.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.35. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

