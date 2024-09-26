Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 8,454 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 301.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 45.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Stantec by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

