Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

