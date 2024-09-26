Blair William & Co. IL Has $730,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

