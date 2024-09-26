Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

