Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 154.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 895.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Shares of CHK opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

