Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $928,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 20.0% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Capri stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

