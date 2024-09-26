Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

