4,776 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

