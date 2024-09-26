Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,349 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $194.09 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.05 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.