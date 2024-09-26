Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,565 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.8 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.