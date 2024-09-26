XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Artesian Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $377.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

