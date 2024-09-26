Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,581 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

