XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vericel were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,725. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,420.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.