Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,877 shares of company stock worth $2,228,248 over the last three months. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

