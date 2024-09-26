XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 73.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,631,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,941 shares of company stock worth $19,402,863. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $317.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.39 and its 200 day moving average is $303.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.45 and a one year high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

