Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

