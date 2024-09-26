XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,077 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

