Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 134.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 220.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $113.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.