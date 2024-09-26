XTX Topco Ltd Takes $381,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,666 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

