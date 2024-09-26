Susquehanna Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $8,089,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

