Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.22.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

