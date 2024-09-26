MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNSO. Bank of America cut shares of MINISO Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

