Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVZMY opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.