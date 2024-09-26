Susquehanna Trims RXO (NYSE:RXO) Target Price to $16.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 42.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RXO. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $27.88 on Thursday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its holdings in RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RXO by 106,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

