NEAR Protocol Price Tops $5.54 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.31 billion and $465.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.54 or 0.00008582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,212,224,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,564,995 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,212,133,287 with 1,134,207,482 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.2691137 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $342,454,337.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.