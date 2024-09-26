Square Token Price Reaches $0.0455 on Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $94,036.89 and approximately $0.08 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04546583 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

