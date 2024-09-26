Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00010981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.26 billion and $124.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00104275 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.82293874 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1098 active market(s) with $108,982,563.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

