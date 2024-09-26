Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0579 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $71.74 million and $11.47 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,270,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

