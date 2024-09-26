Art de Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,776.54 (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. Art de Finance has a market cap of $505,368.11 and $40,776.54 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.
Art de Finance Profile
Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.
Art de Finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars.
