Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.23 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $523.72 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.87 or 0.04078830 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00043954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07278779 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $20,023,433.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

