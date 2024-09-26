Sui One Day Volume Reaches $611.95 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Sui has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Sui has a market cap of $4.55 billion and $611.95 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.70147622 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $642,178,731.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

