XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in KE by 71.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of KE by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in KE by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,653 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in KE by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KE by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,299,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 476,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

