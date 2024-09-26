XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 24,595 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 192.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.23% of Ultralife worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ultralife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultralife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULBI. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

ULBI opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.98. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

