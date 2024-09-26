Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $320.58 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

