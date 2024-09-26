XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 1,110 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Norges Bank bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $9,298,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $6,812,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $7,838,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $5,630,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $111.47 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.