Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Camping World were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $37,451,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 98.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 995,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 513,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $9,403,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $5,028,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Read Our Latest Report on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.