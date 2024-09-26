XTX Topco Ltd Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Honest were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $353.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.90. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Insider Activity

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,544,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honest news, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,791.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,869,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,531,187 shares of company stock worth $9,018,480 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

