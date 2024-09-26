XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,362,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 226,971 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

