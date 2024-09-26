XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in POSCO were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 105,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in POSCO by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in POSCO by 917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.