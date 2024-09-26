XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,851 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $410.44 million, a PE ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 2,450 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $41,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,680.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,938 shares of company stock valued at $774,837 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BYRN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
