XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,851 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $410.44 million, a PE ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 2,450 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $41,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,680.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,938 shares of company stock valued at $774,837 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYRN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

